Moon Knight: Is George Clooney Directing an Episode of the Disney+ Series?

It’s looking increasingly likely Moon Knight might be the next Marvel Studios show released on Disney+. As it turns out, the show may also have a surprise A-list cameo behind the camera. Wednesday, internet super sleuths visited the personal website of a Moon Knight crew member, only to find out that crew member—assistant art director Marco Torresin—has George Clooney listed as a director of the Disney+ show.

The Oscar-winning actor has largely turned to work behind the camera as of late, and the directing of Moon Knight would mark a substantial return to the world of superhero cinema, having last played Batman in the late Joel Schumacher’s widely-panned Batman & Robin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Torresin is listed as the assistant art director for the series on IMDb, and he also served a similar role on Hulu’s Catch-22. Clooney produced and directed that series as well. The news was first discovered by the team at Cosmic Circus.

To date, Marvel Studios has named Mohamed Diab as a director of four episodes, while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were announced to helm two of them. That leaves little room for Clooney to sneak in, though stranger things have happened.

“I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot,” Moon Knight head writer Jremey Slater previously said of his role on the show. “It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Which characters would you like to see pop up in Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Cover photo by Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage