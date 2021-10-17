Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Says Kevin Feige Is “Feeling Good” About Upcoming Disney+ Show

Sometime within the next year, Disney+ will release Moon Knight, giving fans their first look at one of the most mysterious characters in the entire Marvel stable. While Oscar Isaac says neither he nor Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige want to “count their chickens before they hatch,” they’re both feeling exceptionally excited over the project.

“[Directors] Mohamed [Diab] and [Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead, they were so fantastic,” the Ex Machina star said on a recent stop with Variety. “I couldn’t believe my luck and how collaborative the situation was. I’m really excited and hopeful. I don’t know if it’ll work, we took some big swings, ya know! And even Kevin [Feige] said, ‘I don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch, I’m feeling good but you never know!’ So hopefully it’ll look as good as it felt.”

Earlier this fall, Isaac — fresh off appearing in the three latest Star Wars flicks —said the series was the most challenging thing he’s done in his career.

“I gotta say, what I’m doing right now, I’m doing this show called Moon Knight,” Isaac said during a recent appearance on Good Morning Arizona. “We got a month left, and I feel like, so far, that this might be the one where I was like ‘I was so nervous about it,’ but I’ve just been having such a blast.”

Marvel has yet to officially announce Isaac as a producer or creative of that level, even though he’s the one that seemingly got the show’s villain — played by A-lister Ethan Hawke — on board.

“I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” Hawkeye revealed on Late Night with Seth Myers. “I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.‘ I was like ‘Hey, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ I was like, yeah. So, it happened the right way, you know?”

