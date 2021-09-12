Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Calls Show Biggest Risk He’s Taken

Marvel is no stranger to taking risks with the movies and television shows it creates, and executives with the studio will often times express as much. One of those characters that could be a substantial risk is Marc Spector, the street-level vigilante that will lead Moon Knight when it’s released next year. In fact, Oscar Isaac — the actor behind Spector — says the show is probably the biggest risk he’s had in his career.

“I gotta say, what I’m doing right now, I’m doing this show called Moon Knight,” Isaac said during a recent appearance on Good Morning Arizona. “We got a month left, and I feel like, so far, that this might be the one where I was like ‘I was so nervous about it,’ but I’ve just been having such a blast.”

Spector is a character that lives with dissociative identity disorder, and the character himself errs towards more adult themes which may or may not be explored in the Disney+ show.

While Moon Knight might be one of the riskiest things Isaac’s done in his career, the presence of the actor was enough to lock down one of Marvel’s top talents in Ethan Hawke.

“I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” he revealed on Late Night with Seth Myers. “I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.‘ I was like ‘Hey, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ I was like, yeah. So, it happened the right way, you know?”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

