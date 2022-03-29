Moon Knight Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

With Moon Knight nearly here, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting some pretty solid — although not quite spectacular — reviews. Rotten Tomatoes released the first-look score, based on early reviews, and as of this morning, Moon Knight was “fresh” at 77% positive reviews based on 31 reviewers. A few hours later, with six additional reviews, the series currently sits at 73%. That makes it the lowest-rated Marvel series to debut on Disney+, although that’s perhaps less of an indictment of Moon Knight when you consider that the MCU in general has been getting lower recently, with Spider-Man: No Way Home being a notable exception.

“It’s a story about identity and finding one’s true self,” executive producer Grant Curtis told USA Today. “The journey that Marc Spector is on during our whole show is: Who am I? And how do I reconcile portions of my past, present and potential future that I don’t necessarily agree with? Coming to terms with our baggage and learning to live with ourselves is what we all deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the Rotten Tomatoes announcement below.

https://twitter.com/RottenTomatoes/status/1508808806079291395?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It’s amazing that the brain has this survival mechanism, this way to cope,” star Oscar Isaac said of the character’s disassociative personality disorder. “At a very young age, if you’re going through sustained horrible trauma and abuse, something that can happen in order for one to survive is the brain splits into an alternate personality that has no idea of what’s happening. Otherwise, you die because it’s just so awful. And that is its own incredible, kind of beautiful superpower.”

The “Mr. Knight” variant of Moon Knight first appeared in the acclaimed 2014 run on Moon Knight by Declan Shalvey and Warren Ellis.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Mohamed Diab and due Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct the six-episode series from producer Kevin Feige and head writer Jeremy Slater. The series stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Mark Spector, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, and May Calamawy in an undisclosed role. Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30.