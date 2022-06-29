Moon Knight Writer Hasn't Talked to Marvel About Season Two

If you're holding out hope for a second season of Moon Knight, you're going to have to wait a little longer. Outside Marvel's animated offerings, Loki is the lone show to get a sophomore outing. In fact, filmmakers like Jeremy Slater have yet to have talks with the House of Ideas as to what a second season featuring the Fist of Khonshu would look like.

Slater confirmed that he hasn't an idea if Marvel is interested in Moon Knight Season Two, largely because he has yet to have conversations about potential stories with the Kevin Feige-led outfit.

"I honestly have no idea. I haven't had any conversations with Marvel. I think a lot of those decisions are ultimately going to be in the hands of Kevin Feige because he's the guy with the master plan," Slater said in a recent interview with The Playlist. "And of course, Oscar Isaac, because he's not signed up for the sort of traditional seven-film contract or whatever other actors have signed. Oscar has the ability to do as much or as little Moon Knight as he wants to. I think he had a great time playing the character, and I think he really enjoyed the process and is happy he did it. But I also think he's not a guy who's going to rush in and just sort of churn out a sequel just because the first one was popular."

Slater added that he thinks it'd be possible to do a second season of the show, it's just ultimately up to Isaac as to whether or not the story is worth doing.

"Again, I don't want to speak for him and put words in his mouth, but my guess is he's going to want to make sure that there's an actual story worth telling and that he gets to go to places that he didn't get to go in this first one and challenge himself in new ways," the writer added. "My hope and dream is that we see him again in some form in the MCU, but I have no idea when that will be or what form it will take. I'm in the dark like everyone else."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

