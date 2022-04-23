Moon Knight's Ax Is a Deep Cut Marvel Easter Egg

✖

Marvel Studios' latest episode of Moon Knight was filled with a whole lot of surprises. The end of the episode shocked audiences with the introduction of Tawaret, the hippopotamus goddess, and revealed a very specific plot line from the comics. But, one of the biggest surprises was when Steven Grant opened the sarcophagus of Alexander the Great. In the sarcophagus, was an ax that was given to the character in the comics.

A new video from Nerdist noticed that when Marc Spector takes back over the body from Steven, he picks up an ax from Alexander the Great's sarcophagus and it turns out that's an important item from Moon Knight comics. The ax is one of the weapons of Antiquity that is given to Marc Spector aka the Fist of Khonshu. You can check out the video from the website below!

Recently, Moon Knight directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson had a discussion with Entertainment Weekly where they revealed what it was like to shoot that big final scene in episode four. During the interview, Benson states that they only had one or two shots with the Tawaret actress, and also detailed how they shot the specific scene.

"It was really interesting from a technical standpoint. The way we shot that is there are three performers screaming in that scene, but there were never two people together," the director revealed. "We had someone pretending to be a hippo, screaming by themselves. Then we had Oscar Isaac as Marc, screaming by himself. Then we had Oscar Isaac as Steven, screaming by himself. None of those people were together. It's like an opera of screaming."



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."



Marvel Studios' Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ on March 30, 2022.



