How Moon Knight Pulled off That Epic Final Scene in Episode 4

Moon Knight episode four was expected to do some pretty exciting stuff and it definitely lived up to the hype. Without spoiling what happened in the episode, the final moments proved that you never know what to expect with the series. During the final 10 minutes of the series, Moon Knight introduces us to a bunch of new elements, including a surprise new character. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson revealed how they pulled the final scene off.

"It's funny. We only had one or maybe two shots with this [hippo] character. She showed up to set, of course dressed in a goofy greenscreen outfit, and we just tried about two dozen different takes on that scene," said Benson. "We just kind of stood off to the side, and she immediately trusted us and took the direction in stride. Even though we had met only just minutes before, and she just screamed for us every which way."

"It was really interesting from a technical standpoint. The way we shot that is there are three performers screaming in that scene, but there were never two people together. We had someone pretending to be a hippo, screaming by themselves. Then we had Oscar Isaac as Marc, screaming by himself. Then we had Oscar Isaac as Steven, screaming by himself. None of those people were together. It's like an opera of screaming." The director added.

The series has been a bit of a mystery so far with its use of the character's Dissociative Personality Disorder, and it appears that there's more surprises to come. Moon Knight director Justin Benson previously teased what's to come of the fourth episode during a chat with ComicBook.com. While speaking with us, the director revealed the scale of the episode.

"So getting that script, I suppose it was a bit like they took us into a room and were like, 'Guys, we need to talk to you about something,'" Moon Knight episode 4 co-director Justin Benson revealed. "And they opened this large case and it was Excalibur." The metaphors come in to preserve spoilers which ComicBook.com won't be sharing until after Episode 4 releases on April 20. "Then, and we picked it up and it turned into a script," Benson added. "It was just, it was genuinely, it was a wonderful treasure, such a gift that, that we got to do that. And we were like jealous of ourselves when we found out we were doing that."

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All four episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.

