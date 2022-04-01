Morbius Claws to Top of Apple TV Charts With Digital Release

✖

Nearly two months after debuting in theaters, Morbius has made its way home to living rooms around the country. The latest Marvel film from Sony Pictures hit the big screen on April 1st and made a decent splash in its opening weekend. That success wasn't exactly sustained for multiple weeks, but Morbius is finding its footing in the world of home video. The Jared Leto vehicle debuted on VOD platforms this week and has become an instant hit with Apple TV users.

On Thursday, Sony revealed through the official Morbius Twitter account that the film is currently the number one movie on the Apple TV app. There are several other VOD platforms out there, but Apple TV is certainly one of the biggest, and success there shows that Morbius might have some legs in its home release.

Thanks to everyone who's brought Dr. #Morbius home for a house call!



Get the #1 movie on the Apple TV app now! https://t.co/ngzBbAbcYf pic.twitter.com/THGgt4gWUK — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) May 20, 2022

Morbius didn't connect well with critics, earning mostly negative reviews after the success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home. That said, those involved with the film have been open about the version that was released in theaters not exactly being the one they made.

While speaking to ComicBookMovie.com after the film's release, actor Al Madrigal explained that a lot of scenes were chopped up or removed altogether.

"First of all, Morbius: not as bad as everybody is making it out to be," Madrigal said. "Sure, it had problems and they diced it up quite a bit. I had some hilarious lines that were cut out of that movie. I was very funny [Laughs]. In London, when you shoot they do a halfway party exactly midway through the film and there's a big blowout. Editors came up to me. A gaggle of them came up and said, 'Oh my God, we see everything you're doing. All the subtle stuff. All of the jokes.' I got to improvise through that freely. If they'd left in just 50% more of my stuff [Laughs]. I got butchered in that thing. I think that's what they did. They just really...because of COVID, they just had so much time to mess with it. They really messed with it."

