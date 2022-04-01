Morbius Fans Share Hilarious Memes as "Morbin" Trends on Twitter
Morbius is going viral. Now that more people have gotten the chance to sit down and watch the picture, Morbius is the talk of Twitter — not because the masses have fallen in love with the movie itself, but because it's produced the next big thing in the land of memes. Monday evening into Tuesday, the term "Morbin'" found itself amongst Twitter's top trends.
A fun play on the Power Rangers' morphing time, fans of the character are ironically placing the vampire (played by Jared Leto) into various other films, television shows, projects, and memes with some variation of the "it's morbin' time" phrase, oftentimes to a humorous extent.
Even in light of the joke, it seems audiences are generally enjoying the film. Monday, Vudu announced the Leto vehicle was the best-selling movie on the platform over the weekend. Still, keep scrolling to check out everyone morbin' out below.
Schrodinger Says
Schrodinger's Morbius
the line "It's Morbin time" simultaneously exists and does not in the movie because no one has seen the film to be sure— Reluu (@RelusionH) May 22, 2022
Enter, Smash
Smash announcer voice: DR MICHAEL MORBIUS
*crappy wii remote speaker* – It’s morbin time— madelyn 𒉭 (@SEPHIROTHTlTS) May 23, 2022
stg
My expectations for Morbius are so low I legitimately don’t know if “It’s Morbin’ Time” is a meme or an actual line from the movie, I swear to god—— 💥Carol Anne Talks Comics!💥🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@AnneComics) May 24, 2022
RIP Iron Man
Tony used to say “it’s morbin time” pic.twitter.com/YQKI0JCyd5— Happy Hogan (@hogan_happy_) May 24, 2022
Chip n Dale 2
we all know jared leto will say the line "IT'S MORBIN' TIME" when he has a cameo in chip 'n' dale 2 in 2025— gryphoneer (@OneRadChee) May 24, 2022
Phineas & Morb
The best Phineas and Ferb scene is the one where Candance goes Morbin pic.twitter.com/m4RTyzXdNn— Phineas & Ferb Memes c"| (@PyFMemes) May 24, 2022
It's Morbin Time
You are laughing
It's morbin time and you are laughing pic.twitter.com/PHhyjurTQH— Glio (@SirGalio) May 24, 2022
Morbius is now available wherever digital moves are sold.