Morbius Fans Share Hilarious Memes as "Morbin" Trends on Twitter

Morbius is going viral. Now that more people have gotten the chance to sit down and watch the picture, Morbius is the talk of Twitter — not because the masses have fallen in love with the movie itself, but because it's produced the next big thing in the land of memes. Monday evening into Tuesday, the term "Morbin'" found itself amongst Twitter's top trends.

A fun play on the Power Rangers' morphing time, fans of the character are ironically placing the vampire (played by Jared Leto) into various other films, television shows, projects, and memes with some variation of the "it's morbin' time" phrase, oftentimes to a humorous extent.

Even in light of the joke, it seems audiences are generally enjoying the film. Monday, Vudu announced the Leto vehicle was the best-selling movie on the platform over the weekend. Still, keep scrolling to check out everyone morbin' out below.