Morbius Becomes Top Film on Vudu's Streaming Chart

Last week, Sony released its latest Marvel movie to video on-demand platforms. After an underwhelming critical reaction, and a disappointing run at the box office after its opening weekend, it's now time to see if the Jared Leto-starring Morbius can connect with fans at home. So far, it seems to be doing just fine in its digital release. Morbius is now leading a couple of VOD streaming charts in the opening week of its home debut.

Late last week, Apple TV announced that Morbius was the most popular movie on its entire platform. Now, the same appears to be true for the Fandango-owned Vudu platform. Vudu released its current VOD Top 10 revenue chart on Monday, and Morbius led all sales over the past week. Looks like the Summer of Morbius may finally be here after all.

Morbius didn't connect well with critics, earning mostly negative reviews after the success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home. That said, those involved with the film have been open about the version that was released in theaters not exactly being the one they made.

While speaking to ComicBookMovie.com after the film's release, actor Al Madrigal explained that a lot of scenes were chopped up or removed altogether.

"First of all, Morbius: not as bad as everybody is making it out to be," Madrigal said. "Sure, it had problems and they diced it up quite a bit. I had some hilarious lines that were cut out of that movie. I was very funny [Laughs]. In London, when you shoot they do a halfway party exactly midway through the film and there's a big blowout. Editors came up to me. A gaggle of them came up and said, 'Oh my God, we see everything you're doing. All the subtle stuff. All of the jokes.' I got to improvise through that freely. If they'd left in just 50% more of my stuff [Laughs]. I got butchered in that thing. I think that's what they did. They just really...because of COVID, they just had so much time to mess with it. They really messed with it."

