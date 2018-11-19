Jared Leto Teases ‘Morbius’ Production With New Video

After the success of Sony’s standalone Venom movie, it looks like the universe of Spider-Man anti-heroes is in full swing, and the blood thirsty vampire Morbius is next on the list. On Thursday afternoon, star Jared Leto teased the start of the film’s production with a new video on Twitter.

In the video, which you can watch below, Leto grabs the clippers and shaving cream to completely remove his beard to once again take on a comic-inspired role.

“And so it begins….MORBIUS,” Leto wrote in the tweet.

There have been several Marvel characters who have reportedly had movies in the works at Sony, including Kraven the Hunter. Ever since Jared Leto signed on to play Morbius, that project has passed by all of the others, becoming the next Marvel film on deck for the studio.

Morbius is being produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, both of whom worked on Venom for Sony Pictures. The film is being directed by Daniel Espinosa, on a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.

While many have assumed that Morbius will be connected to Venom in some way, forcing it to be a certain style or rating, Tolmach recently explained that that isn’t the situation.

“I don’t think there’s a rule written somewhere in stone that all of them have to be one thing,” Tolmach shared. “I think we’ve all talked about, ‘Well, if one of these presents itself in a way…’ Look, we have all seen, as you’ve said, the R-rated versions of these movies now working. So, that’s out there. You can succeed to a staggering degree.”

According to Arad, these movies have a great advantage in their lead actors. Both Leto and Hardy were incredibly passionate about their roles heading into production, and that has powered them into existence.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” Arad shared. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do.”

Are you excited for the Morbius movie? Let us know in the comments!