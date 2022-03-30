Morbius Projected for Over $40 Million Opening Weekend

After many delays, Sony’s Morbius is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night, and the first reviews for the new movie are expected to be released later today. The movie is set to star Jared Leto in the titular role and will mark the latest in Sony’s Universe of Spider-Man characters, which has previously included Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage and will soon include Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. According to Variety, the new film is projected to earn $40 million-plus at the box office this weekend.

Morbius is opening in 3,600 theaters in North America and Variety reports that independent tacking services have the film earning between $40 million and $50 million. However, Sony is attempting to “temper expectations” and predicts a number closer to $33 million. To compare, that would be similar to the amount made by Warner Bros’ Birds of Prey back in 2020. When Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released last year, it earned $90 million in its opening weekend, making it one of the first big earners of the pandemic.

Of course, an opening weekend of around $40 million would be a huge step down from Sony’s recent success with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned the second-best opening weekend in history with $260 million. Now, the movie has made over $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office. This week, it also became the 3rd movie in history to cross $800 million at the domestic box office.

In addition to Leto, Morbius stars Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal, Corey Johnson, and Archie Renaux. Michael Keaton, who previously starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Vulture, is set to have a small role in the film as well. Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa, with a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The Marvel Comics character was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane. You can read Sony’s description for Morbius below:

“One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Morbius brings the night to theaters on April 1st.