New Morbius Footage Released

New footage from Morbius has hit social media and people are chomping at the bit to see more of Jared Leto’s vampire. April 1st will see fans who have been waiting multiple years to see the Marvel movie. In the teaser, the movie alludes to the hunger that Morbius feels and whether he will be able to contain it. Most comic book fans know that the character wavers between being an outright villain and an anti-hero. Leto himself has been content to toe that line carefully as well. Sony’s Universe of Spider-Man Characters seems to be filling out nicely with more details surrounding Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter every week. Morbius should factor into these future plans as well too. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with a wide breadth for the hero. The sky is truly the limit for whatever Sony and Disney want to do with the character next. Maybe those plans will include Morbius, but for right now fans can only wait with bated breath. Check out the new clip down below.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland was asked about his favorite villains. Morbius got a nod during his comments but, there are so many possibilities that it was hard for the Wall-Crawler.

Can he control it… or will his urges take over? ⚖️ #Morbius is exclusively in movie theaters April 1.

“That’s tricky. I think the Vulture is going to be in there because he’s my first and that was cool. I think Jake’s [Gyllenhaal, Mysterio] got to be in there because he’s my love. And I think Willem, the fight scenes that we have with Willem are crazy and so scary that it really was awesome to like, explore different kinds of Spider-Man action,” Holland explained about the variety of Spider-Man villains. “I actually think the Morbius film looks really cool. And it’s more scary, that film. I think it could be quite a cool thing… Spider-Man versus a vampire.”

Sony has a brand new description for Morbius: “One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Morbius brings the night to theaters April 1st.

