Movie Theater Hilariously Improvises When Left Without an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster

The release of Avengers: Endgame is less than a month away, which means the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film is being heavily promoted across the globe. The most obvious place to see ads for the film is at movie theaters, but one local establishment had to improvise when they didn't get any promotional materials. Shared by u/tyler0_o to the /r/marvelstudios subreddit, a page "dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU," this hilarious image shows the amazing resourcefulness of some theater employees.

"My local theater didn't receive their poster for Endgame, so they had to improvise," they wrote.

As you can see, the theater decided to recycle an Avengers: Infinity War poster and cross out everyone who died in the film. They also slapped on a piece of paper that reads "End Game" and "April 26th."

Many Marvel fans were quick to comment on the Reddit post, adding their own humorous takes on the DIY poster.

"Your local theater has got the reality stone," u/Daiguren_Hyorinmaru_ joked.

"Also should put one of those googly eyes on Thor," u/lordtuts added.

"Looks like Deadpool made it," u/tonguesmiley joked.

"Whatever it takes," u/Fanofeverythinggood replied.

"They forgot Shuri. Also, you should suggest taking a red marker and color over Widow's blonde hair," added u/NoNoNotorious85. (Sadly, it was confirmed earlier in the week that Shuri did not survive the Thanos snap.)

Even if they did forget a few details, we still applaud this theatre for their creativity.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!