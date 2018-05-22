MoviePass Offers ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Discount After Doing Away With Unlimited Viewings

MoviePass is still fighting for survival and the embattled enterprise is now partnering with VUDU for a digital download of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, when the film leaves the box office and hits as a home viewing experience.

Exhibitor Relations announced the move on Twitter with an image and text.

Well, look who just leveled up—MoviePass has partnered with VUDU for a digital download. pic.twitter.com/kHiv5LXdzI — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) May 17, 2018

The rest of the text on the graphic was more centric to the recently released Thanos film.

“Do you like action films? If so, we think you’ll love this offer!

“Our partner Vudu.com is offering select MoviePass members an exclusive deal to own a digital copy of Avengers: Infinity War when it releases in just a few months. You’ll be able to watch it in the comfort of your own home on your TV or on-the-go on your mobile device. Re-live the action again and again!

“Pre-order it now and use the following code to get $5 off:”

MoviePass was thrust into the negative spotlight with its sudden change of user agreements in advance of the same movie that it is now promoting, as the service ended its unlimited viewings option right as Infinity War was released.

In the updated terms and conditions posted on its site, it read, “We recently updated our Terms of Service to reflect that MoviePass subscribers are only permitted to see a select movie in theaters once with your MoviePass. We hope this will encourage you to see new movies and enjoy something different!”

The service allows members into one showing, per day, for $9.95 a month. In its first quarter earnings announcements it also announced that it would follow the Netflix path by allowing users to upgrade to see in 3D or IMAX, as well options for plans family passes and bring-a-friend.

MoviePass is currently claiming to have 2.7 million subscribers but has had to frontload a lot of expenses as its users were making quick work of the ability to see blockbusters multiple time.

Ownership group Helios and Matheson revealed, through CEO Ted Farnsworth, that the company was on very stable ground with an additional $300 million line of credit that could carry it forward for another 17 months, if needed.

The announcement of changes did not immediate reflect on the site. There is still no way to sign up, pay for, or check into movies as a family as MoviePass only allows one account to be signed in at a time.

Industry speculation is that the bring-a-friend option is to create a halo effect, to convince theater owners to create better deals for its users.

MoviePass has cited that it is responsible for $256 million in ticket sales and that $146 million of which were made by non-MoviePass customers that were influenced by those subscribers going to the theater — a number that has been hard to quantify.

The holdings and marketing for MoviePass was written as a $98 million net loss to Helios and Matheson in the first quarter reports, making any forward-thinking marketing a needed victory.