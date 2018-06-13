A Racoon Runs Wild on a Skyscraper, and the Internet Won’t Stop Making Marvel Jokes

A raccoon scaling a Minnesota skyscraper may be the most popular thing on the internet right now and it’s putting many people in a Marvel state of mind — complete with Rocket Raccoon jokes.

We’ll explain. The saga started on Monday when the small, mottled brown raccoon was spotted stranded on a ledge of the two-story Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul. Building maintenance was able to get the raccoon to step back from that ledge but instead of safely heading down to the ground, it instead escaped up, scaling some 20 stories on the nearby UBS tower. The story was picked up by Minnesota Public Radio and the raccoon’s saga — with the hashtag “mprraccoon” went viral. The story is the top trending item on Twitter at the time of this article.

The skyscraper-scaling raccoon doesn’t just have people keeping track to see what the creature’s ultimate fate will be, though. The saga has also invited plenty of Marvel jokes, specifically with people weighing in that the raccoon is secretly Rocket, either not handling the tragic events of Avengers: Infinity War particularly well or doing his best to campaign for his own standalone movie. Others are suggesting that maybe the Guardians could come and save this raccoon since he’s clearly related to Rocket.

Even Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn got in on the action, though his tweets weren’t jokes. The director has offered to donate $1,000 to the charity of choice for whoever manages to save the “poor dude,” an unsurprising gesture given his affection for the fictional Rocket, a character he identifies with.

“Rocket is me, feeling outcast and forgotten,” Gunn told fans at a panel last June.

So, while the world waits to see how the MPR Raccoon gets out of this predicament, check out some of our favorite Marvel jokes about this wannabe Rocket Raccoon. And hey, if Rocket can survive Thanos’ snap, we have hope this guy can survive his Spider-Man style climb. Hang in there, buddy!

@OhNoSheTwitnt

How rad would it be if the #mprraccoon turned out to be Rocket and he spray painted “Make America Groot Again” on the side of the building — OhNoSheTwitnt ? (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 13, 2018

@dyzyn

Marvel comics Guardians of the Galaxy star, Rocket, wants bigger roles. Scales bldg #mprraccoon https://t.co/EBCaN2iZ1D — Patrick. (@dyzyn) June 13, 2018

@Joeberman

Things haven’t gone well for Rocket ever since Thanos showed up #mprraccoon — Lonzo Vol (@Joeberman) June 13, 2018

@CatriceOkurrrr

The freelance criminial known as Rocket Raccoon has made his way to St. Paul. My advice is to approach with caution, he has a penchant for large weaponry if you decide to be the one who saves him. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/0uQ43oDtSH — Catrice O’Neal (@CatriceOkurrrr) June 12, 2018

@sheldongilbert

@dvessels

I can’t help but wonder if the #mprraccoon isnt really Rocket hired by @TheRock to help promote his new movie #skyscraper . Just some food for thought. 🙂 — Dodi Vessels (@dvessels) June 12, 2018

@stepzun

#mprraccoon Rocket Raccoons origin story is unfolding before our very eyes — STEPZUN (@stepzun) June 13, 2018

@Malforian

This Spiderman X Rocket Raccoon crossover marketing is getting crazy!#mprraccoon — Malforian (@Malforian) June 12, 2018

@JDAvatar

Jeeze. Rocket gets caught trying to steal some guys prosthetic arm from an office building and now everyone is all #mprraccoon on Twitter. — Jon_Davis (@JDAvatar) June 12, 2018

@sylvisual