Ms. Marvel Adds Runaways and Critical Role Alum Anjali Bhimani

We’re gradually getting closer to the Disney+ debut of Ms. Marvel, with the live-action series expected to debut sometime this year. The adventure will properly introduce audiences to Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and there’s been a lot of curiosity around who will make up her supporting cast. On Monday, we got our latest update with regards to the cast of Ms. Marvel, with Anjali Bhimani reportedly set to appear in the series in a recurring role. She previously portrayed Mita Nansari, an employee at the tech company Wizard, in two episodes of Marvel’s Runaways. Her work also a number of key performances in video games, including Symmetra in Overwatch and Rampart in Apex Legends, as well as roles in the Critical Role franchise.

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Ms. Marvel co-creator and producer Sana Amanat previously told Inquirer. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Alongside Vellani in the eponymous role, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur have been cast in various roles in the show. Written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali, directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show’s first season. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three others while Meera Menon directed one episode.

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani explained during a previous interview. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

