Ms. Marvel Stars Are Struggling to Keep Secrets for the Disney+ Series

Anticipation has definitely been swirling around Disney+’s Ms. Marvel show, which will finally bring Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and those in her orbit into live-action. After two sizzle reels of footage were released over the past year, fans are eager to see how the series ends up unfolding — and apparently, two of the series’ cast members are equally excited for that to be revealed. In a recent interview with Variety, Zoe actress Laurel Marsden and Nakia actress Yasmeen Fletcher discussed working on the series, and joked that it’s difficult keeping mum on the secrets of the show.

“It’s very hard,” Marsden revealed.

“It’s really hard to keep secrets, but we do it,” Fletcher added with a laugh. “We try.”

“I’m just hoping that it represents everybody as well as we want it to, and everybody feels touched by the story as much as we are, and everybody cares about it as much as we do,” Fletcher said elsewhere in the interview.

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ in Summer 2022.

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani explained during a recent interview. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

In early 2023, Vellani’s take on Kamala Khan will be seen alongside Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels.

“I mean my dream would be that Ms. Marvel gets to come into play in the [Captain Marvel] sequel,” Larson said previously. “That’s the goal.”

