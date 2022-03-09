Ms. Marvel Crew Photo Hints at Season 2 Plans for Disney+

If the stars align just right, Ms. Marvel may get a second season at Disney+. A wrap gift that found its way online Tuesday has fans thinking a sophomore outing could be in store after seeing the glass given to members of the crew, a glass that commemorated Ms. Marvel Season One. Previous Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios are often referred to as limited series, with the exception of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series.

The cup first appeared in a now-deleted tweet from a member of the show’s crew. Luckily for fans wanting to see, anything posted to the internet is forever, and the image has already been reshared around social media.

https://twitter.com/MarvlUpdates/status/1501266587583586305?s=20&t=CDTwvbt41zUI1QKNjb6h2A

Little has been revealed about Ms. Marvel so far, other than the fact it’s expected to hit Disney+ this summer. To date, fans have only gotten a teaser for the series and not a full-length trailer.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Ms. Marvel co-creator and producer Sana Amanat previously told Inquirer. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

In addition to Ms. Marvel, Vellani’s character is expected to pop up in The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film,” The Marvels helmer Nia DaCosta previously explained of the show. “Captain Marvel has a history from the first film, Kamala will have her Ms. Marvel show, and Monica Rambeau, we’ve only seen her a little bit in WandaVision. A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?”

