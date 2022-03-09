Ms. Marvel Circling June Release Date

At one point, Ms. Marvel was supposed to be one of the first shows released by Marvel Studios on Disney+. One thing led to another, however, and the series was been pushed back into 2022. For several months, Marvel has only said the Iman Vellani-led show will debut on the streamer in the summer months of this year. Now, a new listing suggests the series will hit Disney+ at some point in June.

A new listing on the website for The Hollywood Partnership says the red carpet premiere for the series will take place on Thursday, June 2nd. Judging by the other Marvel listings on the website, that means it’s likely Ms. Marvel will follow through with its premiere on Disney+ either the week of June 6th or June 13th.

Given Marvel Studios shows now debut on Wednesdays, that means a potential premiere date could either be June 8th or June 15th.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Ms. Marvel co-creator and producer Sana Amanat previously told Inquirer. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Alongside Vellani in the eponymous role, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur have been cast in various roles in the show. Written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali, directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show’s first season. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three others while Meera Menon directed one episode.

