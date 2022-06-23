Ms. Marvel Gets Certified Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Marvel Studios has officially released three episodes of their latest series, Ms. Marvel, and it's an absolute blast. Ms. Marvel is the seventh series the studio has released on Disney+, but it really seems that they've found their footing with this one. Out of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Ms. Marvel really feels like it belonged in the format. The series received rave reviews and has officially become Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Earlier today, the Rotten Tomatoes twitter account revealed that after weeks of reviews coming in, Ms. Marvel has been officially Certified Fresh. It has also become the highest rated Marvel Studios series ever. Ms. Marvel joins an elite club with the Certified Fresh rating and it definitely deserves it. You can check out the announcement from Rotten Tomatoes below!

Ms. Marvel is definitely setting the tone for how Marvel Studios series on the streaming service should be. The series is setting up the character to be a big component of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iman Vellani will return as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, and it looks like there will be some sort of set-up for that before the season finale airs. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed how the series will get the titular hero ready for her big screen debut.

"At the point we started up the Ms. Marvel writers' room, we already knew going in that The Marvels was going to happen and that Ms. Marvel was going to be part of it," Ali told the trade. What I didn't know — and still don't — is what's going to happen in that movie, but I have some guesses… So I was very aware that we would get a teenage girl in Jersey City, without powers, and we would have to get her ready for whatever is going to happen in that movie. So I was very aware of that connectivity, and by the time they got moving in earnest on that feature, most of our scripts had been written. So, they had read all of our scripts, and they knew what was going to happen to her. They had all of that in mind as they were going into their movie, but I would love to know what happens in their story."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

The series is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. The first three episodes of Ms. Marvel is exclusively streaming on Disney+!

What are your thoughts on Ms. Marvel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!