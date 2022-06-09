Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Promised Kevin Feige That She Wouldn't Spoil Like Tom Holland

✖





Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani promised Kevin Feige that "you're not going to get a Tom Holland out of me." During an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the Marvel actress sat down to tease her Disney+ series. When asked for any secret details, she told the host that he was barking up the wrong tree. Of course, the crowd ate her performed cluelessness up. As an avid Marvel fan, Vellani knew this would be part of the deal. Noah wanted to know if popular fan theories about her "true" powers were correct. (Namely, will the energy constructs give way to real-life embiggening at some point in the MCU?) It's hard not to crack a smile when she gestures at the clip they just played and says, "that was purple energy coming out of her hands!" The Daily Show comedian admitted defeat, but she set the tone for all these interviews.

That's not the first time Vellani has referenced the Spider-Man actor when talking to the media. In an interview with Elite Daily, she revealed that Holland had spoiled one of Spider-Man: No Way Home's biggest surprises while they were filming. Ms. Marvel's production was just across the way from the MCU movie. So, when Spidey knocked on her dressing room door, they had a bit of a meeting.

"You are not getting a Tom Holland out of me" #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/wMY4d41ssO — Iman Vellani Updates (@ImanVellaniEn) June 9, 2022

"I was half dressed, literally a bra and biker shorts," Vellani shared. "I was like, 'Oh, my God. I am half naked right now.' But he was so nice....He was like, 'What's your show even about?' I was like, 'What's Spider-Man about?' He fully shows me a photo of him with Tobey Maguire! I get we're both in Marvel, but I didn't need to know that before it happened."

Poor Kevin Feige isn't safe from her jabs either. After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she confessed that she had dressed the executive down for what happened to one member of the Illuminati. It appears Ms. Marvel would like some justice for Black Bolt after Earth-616's intrusion on things.

"I have so many opinions, which I don't think we have time for," Vellani continued. "Here's my TL;DR. I love Sam Raimi....Every time I talk to Kevin (Feige), we have this argument where I say, 'The MCU is not 616.' He's like, 'It is because I said so.' I'm like, 'No, it's 199999.' He hates it. So, we keep having this argument, and then they put 616 in the movie. I'm like, 'Kevin, you know it's not 616.' He just sends me a sad face. I was like, 'Great.'"

Did you love her keeping the secrets? Do you think they're hiding something big in Ms. Marvel? Let us know down in the comments!