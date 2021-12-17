Tom Holland Spoiled Spider-Man: No Way Home for Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani

✖

Tom Holland's status as a frequent spoiler of Marvel surprises is well documented but consider what he also spoils for the people that are also in the Marvel family. In a new interview, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani confirmed that Holland revealed major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home to her while she was filming the Disney+ series. Talking to Elite Daily, Vellani revealed that Holland visited her in the hair and makeup trailer ahead of filming one day, inquiring about the contnet of her TV series only to reveal the content of his sequel to her with just one photo

"I was half dressed, literally a bra and biker shorts," Vellani revealed. "I was like, 'Oh, my God. I am half naked right now.' But he was so nice....He was like, 'What's your show even about?' I was like, 'What's Spider-Man about?' He fully shows me a photo of him with Tobey Maguire! I get we're both in Marvel, but I didn't need to know that before it happened." According to the outlet, Vellani policed herself during their interview as well, biting her tongue so as not to reveal details about both Ms. Marvel and the upcoming feature film The Marvels.

Knowing the Marvel secrets though has not stopped Vellani from chastising Marvel head Kevin Feige for things that have happened in the MCU that she doesn't like. In the same interview she opened up about moments from the recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that irked her, like the death of Black Bolt and the film's insistence that the MCU is Earth-616.

"I have so many opinions, which I don't think we have time for," Vellani added "Here's my TL;DR. I love Sam Raimi....Every time I talk to Kevin (Feige), we have this argument where I say, 'The MCU is not 616.' He's like, 'It is because I said so.' I'm like, 'No, it's 199999.' He hates it. So, we keep having this argument, and then they put 616 in the movie. I'm like, 'Kevin, you know it's not 616.' He just sends me a sad face. I was like, 'Great.'"

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming Ms. Marvel: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel." Look for the first episode to premiere on Disney+ on June 8th.