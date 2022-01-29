Tom Holland and Zendaya Share Spider-Man Secrets in No Way Home Spoilers Interview

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya spill spoilers and secrets from Spider-Man: No Way Home in their full interview with Marvel.com. In the revealing interview conducted two weeks before the Spidey sequel swung into theaters on December 17, the co-stars broke their silence on celebrating three generations of Spider-Man movies and working with returning Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Holland’s Avengers castmate Benedict Cumberbatch, and the “bittersweet” ending for former couple MJ (Zendaya) and Peter Parker (Holland).

“I wanted them to have a happy ending,” Holland says of Peter and ex-girlfriend MJ, who forgets Peter Parker when Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) casts an erasing spell to save reality and return multiversal villains to their home worlds. “We’re still here, we’re feeling good. We’re proud of the movie. It would have been so nice for them to go to college, and just swing off into the sunset. Unfortunately, this is the way it is.”

When Strange’s attempt at erasing Spider-Man’s secret identity unwittingly unleashes sinister supervillains from the “Raimi-verse” and the “Webb-verse,” it takes a team up with the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Maguire) and the Amazing Spider-Man (Garfield) to defeat the multiversal trespassers and send them home.

Maguire, nicknamed “T-McG” by his co-stars, is “so funny” and “so cool,” Holland and Zendaya said. Added Holland of the Spider-Man trilogy actor taking another swing for the first time since 2007’s Spider-Man 3, “He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome.”

On “the legend” Garfield, who last appeared in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Holland said of his Spidey predecessor, “He’s such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man. It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, J.K. Simmons, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters and will soon be available to own on digital.