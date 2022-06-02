Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Says She “Froze” When Kevin Feige Came to Set

As it turns out, Iman Vellani is just as big of a Marvel fan as the rest of the internet. In an extended profile released in support of the Ms. Marvel premiere next Wednesday, the MCU newcomer revealed a heartfelt story in which she says she simply “froze” when Kevin Feige first visited the Ms. Marvel set.

“My favorite people on the planet are Robert Downey Jr., Billy Joel and Kevin Feige,” Vellani said in the THR profile. “The day [Feige] came to set, I fully froze. He was trying to talk to me, and I stared at him until he left, and then I went back to my trailer and cried the hardest I’ve ever cried before. That was the most cathartic feeling ever.”

As is becoming the norm with Marvel properties, Vellani’s already filmed two projects from Marvel Studios before her first one has even debuted. Next year, she’ll join the likes of Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels. In addition to getting guidance from those two co-stars, Vellani added Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has also offered to answer any questions the young star might have about joining Hollywood’s largest franchise.

“He made himself so available for any help I would need in the future, so I shot him an email asking about press and stuff and he sent me this juggernaut of an email with so much advice and what’s gotten him through this,” Vellani added.

Marvel’s new synopsis for the series can be found below.

“Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Ms. Marvel is set for release on June 8th.

