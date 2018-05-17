The Internet Reacts to Riz Ahmed, Mindy Kaling’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ Plea

If you haven’t been paying attention to the MCU, then you should know its fandom is in an uproar these days, and it has nothing to do with Avengers: Infinity War. Not long ago, reports surfaced revealing Marvel Studios has plans for Ms. Marvel in the works, and the whole fandom turned its eye to Kamala Khan. Now, it looks like some Hollywood A-listers are hoping to do work on the feature, and the Internet has a whole lot to say about it.

Yesterday, the whole ordeal began when Riz Ahmed of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story revealed he was interested in working on Ms. Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So when do Marvel Studios want me @mindykaling @kumailn to get started on the MsMarvel screenplay,” the actor tweeted, calling upon his friends Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani.

Of course, Kaling was quick to respond as the actress admitted she was a big fans of Ms. Marvel already. “Riz! I am obsessed with this comic book, I’ve read them all. I love Kamala Khan,” Kaling gushed.

The exchange caught the attention of social media, prompting Ahmed’s tweet to garner shares from around the world. Now, fans are sharing their thoughts about the possible script, but there are those pushing back against the all-star crew.

Given Ms. Marvel’s diverse origins, fans are eager to see Kamala be brought to life in the most authentic way possible. To do this, many are petitioning for female writers and directors to oversee the feature. Not only that but a growing number of fans are vying for Muslim and Pakistani creators to get a shot at bringing Ms. Marvel to the big screen. And, as you might have guessed, those creators mentioned in Ahmed’s tweet don’t fit that criteria.

For now, there is no word on which director Marvel Studios may take with Ms. Marvel, but fans are certainly passionate about its outcome. As you can see below, social media is being flooded with reactions to this proposed development team, and fans can’t decide if they love or hate the idea.

What do you make of this development team? Should Ahmed and his friends get a shot at Ms. Marvel? Or should Marvel Studios keep looking for fresh talent? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

forjjp

you of all people have access to brilliant Pakistani American Muslim women who can contribute to this experience and make it a true reflection of our lives. i’ve been waiting for this since before the character existed – do right by us. — Q (@forjjp) May 16, 2018

shahnazahsan

Pakistani. Woman. Pakistani. Woman. In a screenplay about a Pakistani Woman I don’t see you suggesting a writer who is – you guessed it – a Pakistani Woman. Please be real in your quest for actual representation. — Shahnaz Ahsan (@shahnazahsan) May 16, 2018

yessthemess

PLEASE IM BEGGING. I NEED @jameelajamil ON THE BIG SCREEN pic.twitter.com/8bEdtspKgz — Yessi ? (@yessthemess) May 16, 2018

ThatBronzeGirl

I’ve always loved you Mindy and now I love you even more! Kamala Khan is my fave — ThatBronzeGirl (@ThatBronzeGirl) May 16, 2018

AGlasgowGirl

I love my brown faves but if @MarvelStudios sleep on Pakistani women writers for Ms Marvel I’mma be so mad — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) May 16, 2018

KaitCalabro

#MsMarvel was the first comic I ever read – @triciaennis had to send me a copy because all the comic shops near me sold out!



I would LOVE nothing more for the brilliant @mindykaling to pen the script for this much needed movie! https://t.co/X8IxKAD4PT



Are you listening @Marvel? — Kait Calabrò (@KaitCalabro) May 17, 2018

skrishna

I am so, SO, so excited about the prospect of a Ms. Marvel movie. I really hope Sana Amanat and G. Willow Wilson are heavily involved.



I also hope they give the actual script writing to someone who has a track record of writing positive depictions of South Asian women. — Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) May 16, 2018

baesalganglia

Don’t get me wrong, while I am furiously liking every mainstream acknowledgement of how important Ms Marvel on the big screen will be, a Pakistani woman needs to be writing that script. — j khan (@baesalganglia) May 16, 2018

deadlydannyray

I’m gonna be honest here: I have not heard one bad idea since Riz’ first tweet on the subject. Just get together, all of you, and write the trilogy. — dan fROMDELAWARE (@deadlydannyray) May 16, 2018

IWriteAllDay_