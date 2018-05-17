Marvel

The Internet Reacts to Riz Ahmed, Mindy Kaling’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ Plea

If you haven’t been paying attention to the MCU, then you should know its fandom is in an uproar […]

If you haven’t been paying attention to the MCU, then you should know its fandom is in an uproar these days, and it has nothing to do with Avengers: Infinity War. Not long ago, reports surfaced revealing Marvel Studios has plans for Ms. Marvel in the works, and the whole fandom turned its eye to Kamala Khan. Now, it looks like some Hollywood A-listers are hoping to do work on the feature, and the Internet has a whole lot to say about it.

Yesterday, the whole ordeal began when Riz Ahmed of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story revealed he was interested in working on Ms. Marvel.

“So when do Marvel Studios want me @mindykaling @kumailn to get started on the MsMarvel screenplay,” the actor tweeted, calling upon his friends Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani.

Of course, Kaling was quick to respond as the actress admitted she was a big fans of Ms. Marvel already. “Riz! I am obsessed with this comic book, I’ve read them all. I love Kamala Khan,” Kaling gushed.

The exchange caught the attention of social media, prompting Ahmed’s tweet to garner shares from around the world. Now, fans are sharing their thoughts about the possible script, but there are those pushing back against the all-star crew.

Given Ms. Marvel’s diverse origins, fans are eager to see Kamala be brought to life in the most authentic way possible. To do this, many are petitioning for female writers and directors to oversee the feature. Not only that but a growing number of fans are vying for Muslim and Pakistani creators to get a shot at bringing Ms. Marvel to the big screen. And, as you might have guessed, those creators mentioned in Ahmed’s tweet don’t fit that criteria.

For now, there is no word on which director Marvel Studios may take with Ms. Marvel, but fans are certainly passionate about its outcome. As you can see below, social media is being flooded with reactions to this proposed development team, and fans can’t decide if they love or hate the idea.

What do you make of this development team? Should Ahmed and his friends get a shot at Ms. Marvel? Or should Marvel Studios keep looking for fresh talent? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

