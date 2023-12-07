Ms. Marvel Wins Primetime Creative Arts Emmy

The Marvels is still playing in theaters, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film sees Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). Monica was first introduced in the MCU in WandaVision while Kamala first appeared in her own series, Ms. Marvel, which debuted last summer. Despite being over a year old, Ms. Marvel is still out there winning awards. In fact, the series just took home a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Motion Design.

Marvel.com posted the news that Ian Spendloff (Director), David Lochhead (Designer), Daniella Marsh (Designer), David Stumpf (Designer), Philip Robinson (3D Artist) and Matthew Thomas (3D Artist) all shared the win this week. The juried awards were announced early, but will be presented at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which are taking place on January 6th and 7th in Los Angeles. You can watch an edited telecast of the ceremony on January 13th on FXX.

"Congratulations to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel for their Primetime Creative Arts Emmy® Win for Outstanding Motion Design! #Emmys," Marvel Studios shared on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

Will Ms. Marvel Get a Season 2?

Currently, Ms. Marvel has not been renewed for a second season on Disney+. However, Vellani does have hopes that her character will be seen again.

"It would be fun to see Kamala post-'The Marvels' after she's fought with her idol," Vellani said in an interview with Stylecaster earlier this year. "It's similar to what Spider-Man went through after fighting with the Avengers in 'Civil War' and going back to the friendly neighborhood thing."

"Definitely Doc.X," Vellani told The Direct when asked about which villains she would like to see in a potential second season. "I think that's a great villain from the comics and can really resonate with the Gen Z audience. It would be so interesting—I don't know, messing with kids' psyche almost when you have this villain who only exists on your phone, and on your laptops, and on all your screens that we can't avoid. I think it'd be really interesting position to put them all in to fight against something that you can't even see, right? Yeah. Yeah, that's one of my favorite comic storylines. So I would love to see that play out."

Congrats to Marvel Studios on the Creative Arts Emmy win!