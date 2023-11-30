Marvel's Iman Vellani Reveals MCU Directors She Wants to Work With

Iman Vellani is Marvel Studios' version of a walking encyclopedia, with filmmakers applauding the actor's ability to know various facts of cinema and Marvel's comic book source material. Because Vellani is a true student of the craft, she took to one recent interview to reveal which Marvel directors she'd like to work with.

"Oh, I have so many. I mean, Jon Favreau, obviously. I met him at D23. And he's the coolest. I love his movies outside of Marvel, too. Chef is one of my comfort films. I was talking about The Mandalorian with him, and he literally handed me this heavy token with the Mandalorian emblem on it. It's the coolest thing. I carry that around everywhere," Vellani said in a chat with Inverse.

She added, "Taika [Waititi]. I just feel like Taika would be vibes, and Destin Daniel Cretton. I love Short Term 12. So I think he's very talented."

Vellani was likely on track to be in a Cretton film given the director was once set to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, though he's since left that project to focus on other films and shows he has in development under his Marvel Studios deal.

In The Marvels, (now in theaters), Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels also sees the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.