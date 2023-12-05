Iman Vellani Reveals The Young Avengers She Would Recruit Next

The Marvels star Iman Vellani revealed which of the Young Avengers she's ready to recruit next. At the end of Ms. Marvel's most recent MCU appearance, she found Hawkeye Kate Bishop and proposed forming a team. Now, Vellani has her sights set towards other Marvel characters. ScreenRant spoke to the actress after The Marvels to discuss the Young Avengers prospective roster and Vellani had one familiar name to bring up with a surprising one. She mentioned that America Chavez would be a fun person to work with. Another prospective Young Avenger she singled out was Patriot, aka Elijah Bradley. Those two names bring a lot of possibilities and we've met both of those characters in Phase 4 of the MCU already. Here's what else the Ms. Marvel actress had to say.

"I just want to see them interact. I think they've left so many of the younger character stories open-ended, and to see fans start shipping people together, it would be something like, I want to see Kamala interact with America," Vellani shared. "I want to see Kamala interact with Patriot, I don't know. Just all these random people. And so yeah, I think there's so many different avenues you could take with this."

Who Does Iman Vellani Want In Secret Wars?

Fans and writers alike have been asking Vellani to build her dream teams for future Avengers movies since The Marvels dropped. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast actually caught up with the Ms. Marvel star to discuss who she would like to work with during Avengers: Secret Wars. It feels like her wishlist is the same a ton of the fans waiting for this movie. Vellani wants to see all the heavy-hitters. Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, and more come back for one last curtain call.

"First of all, the budget for that film has to be insane," Vellani smiled at us. "I want to say someone from Bryan Singer's X-Men, but like, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine because I feel like that started a lot of my love for Marvel. I think I watched X-Men probably before I watched any Avengers film, but I was three or however years old, so that'd be one. And then Tobey McGuire's Spider-Man, oh my God or Topher Grace, imagine!"

She would also add, "Anyone from that Raimi universe, I would love [to act with.] I grew up with those movies. That'd be amazing."

