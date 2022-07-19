Ms. Marvel Directors Share What They'd Want to Explore in Season 2

Ms. Marvel has made an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, with the Disney+ exclusive series delighting and entertaining fans week after week. The show chronicled the origin story of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), before setting her off on a journey that will include a big-screen debut in next year's The Marvels. One of the biggest questions surrounding Kamala's future has been whether or not there's going to be a Season 2 of Ms. Marvel, as that has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios. While we'll have to wait and see if a second season does end up happening, directors and executive producers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi are excited about the possibilities in store.

"We'll see what her power set could be even further," El Arbi explained in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com following the season finale. "We are also big fans of anime or manga, so you can do a lot of cool stuff visually, with that kind of things. And having also the visual style that we had in the pilot a little bit in the finale... In our second season, we would go loco on that front."

"More animation sequences throughout the show, yeah," Fallah echoed.

The finale was chock-full of major character beats for Kamala, including significant moments with her family and friends, which help her establish her superhero costume and superhero name. For Fallah and El Arbi, that dynamic is part of Kamala's "real superpower."

"For us, she becomes a superhero, but the real superpower is her family and friends," Fallah explained. "That was the most important thing also, to really have those moments. Because you see the friends and family grow and support her throughout this journey. Without them, without her family and community, she wouldn't maybe find her way. And that is to show that that's the real superpower."

The finale also saw Kamala say her iconic catchphrase "embiggen" — something that the show wanted to utilize at just the right moment.

"Yeah, it was, for us, it's the lowest point," Fallah added. "She's really down on the ground, and it's like a moment like 'This is it.' She's broken, and it's a very emotional moment, and she has to find a power inside of her. That's why she doesn't scream 'embiggen.' She's more to herself: 'embiggen,' and then she becomes that. It's like when you're in the boxing ring and your opponent hits you down on the ground and you're down. At that point, a lot of people would just be KO, but she just then goes to find the last energy that she has, and looking at her family, that gets her to find that last power that she has. So it was really, for us, the lowest point, that's the moment that she has to embiggen."

