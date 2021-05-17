Anthony Mackie Calls Out Tom Holland During MTV Awards Speech

By Adam Barnhardt

You better watch out, Tom Holland — Anthony Mackie is coming for you. Sunday night, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star won both categories he was nominated in at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. During his acceptance speech for Best Duo, an award he won with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier costar Sebastian Stan, Mackie offered a stern warning to his Avengers: Endgame costar.

"Tom Holland, I'm on your ass, boy. I'm on your ass," Mackie said while hoisting his Golden Popcorn above the microphone.

The two have playfully poked and prodded each other since they first appeared on-screen together in Captain America: Civil War. In fact, it was just last month when a clip of the two at a convention managed to go viral once again after Holland joked during a panel appearance that Mackie had yet to get his own show.

During the press for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Mackie said the two have a friendly wager on which franchise would be able to gross the most money. "I just want to see somebody do an algorithm or figure out if we were in a movie theater how much money we would have made," Mackie said in the March radio appearance. "Because I know it would've been more than Tom Holland as Spider-Man!"

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What did you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Cover photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

