Anthony Mackie Calls Out Tom Holland During MTV Awards Speech

✖

You better watch out, Tom Holland — Anthony Mackie is coming for you. Sunday night, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star won both categories he was nominated in at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. During his acceptance speech for Best Duo, an award he won with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier costar Sebastian Stan, Mackie offered a stern warning to his Avengers: Endgame costar.

"Tom Holland, I'm on your ass, boy. I'm on your ass," Mackie said while hoisting his Golden Popcorn above the microphone.

.@AnthonyMackie gets the last laugh with @TomHolland1996 after accepting the award for Best Duo with Sebastian Stan for #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier at the #MTVAwards 😂 pic.twitter.com/gnZduCbD7v — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) May 17, 2021

The two have playfully poked and prodded each other since they first appeared on-screen together in Captain America: Civil War. In fact, it was just last month when a clip of the two at a convention managed to go viral once again after Holland joked during a panel appearance that Mackie had yet to get his own show.

Tom Holland’s punching air right now over Anthony Mackie getting his own movie 😂 #CaptainAmerica4 pic.twitter.com/zsvHbOwwNo — Marvel Facts (@MarveIFacts) April 23, 2021

During the press for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Mackie said the two have a friendly wager on which franchise would be able to gross the most money. "I just want to see somebody do an algorithm or figure out if we were in a movie theater how much money we would have made," Mackie said in the March radio appearance. "Because I know it would've been more than Tom Holland as Spider-Man!"

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What did you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Cover photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS