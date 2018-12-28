No One Told Netflix That Jeremy Renner Isn’t in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel fans around the world are more than well aware of the fact that Avengers: Infinity War came and went last year with only a mention of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, one of the original Avengers. When you talk about the conversation surrounding Infinity War, aside from the Snap itself, one of the biggest talking points revolved around Jeremy Renner‘s missing archer. Cries of “Why isn’t Hawkeye in the movie?!” rang loud from all corners of Marvel fandom.

All that to say, it has long been clear to everyone that Jeremy Renner was not in Avengers: Infinity War. However, it doesn’t look like anyone told Netflix that was the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Christmas Day, the streaming service added Infinity War to its ever-changing roster of titles, giving fans the chance to experience the movie all over again, and find things to nitpick about how the film is presented. While there were tons of people online debating whether or not Netflix is accurate in calling Thanos an “intergalactic sociopath” (spoiler alert: that’s the best possible way to describe him), they seemingly missed the fact that the streaming service has Jeremy Renner listed as a part of the film’s cast.

If you check out the “details” section of Infinity War on Netflix, it lists out the main cast and crew of the film. Of course, when it comes to Infinity War, the cast is absolutely massive. Many of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy are listed as a part of the cast, even if they have smaller roles in the film. But as we know all too well, Renner is most definitely not in the movie.

Despite this fact, the actor’s name is still listed early on in the credits. You can Renner listed in the first column of names, right in between Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt.

This is certainly nothing more than an oversight on the part of Netflix, it’s not as if the service has some new version of the movie that mysteriously includes Clint Barton. If anything, it’s just a little reminder of the disappointment we all felt when the Avengers got the band back together and somehow neglected to invite their most important member.

Fortunately, Clint Barton has already appeared in the trailer for Avengers: Endgame, so everything is right with the world.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently streaming on Netflix, and Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.