Rocket Warns Avengers Not To Throw Up In His Ship In New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot

Earlier tonight we covered tills from a new Avengers: Endgame television spot that leaked earlier in the day. Now, it appears the trailer itself has surfaced on YouTube. While the majority of the spot remains the same as previous marketing efforts, there are a handful of new shots, including the hilarious “puke” question previously included in the footage at a Disney Investor’s Meeting last month.

In addition to that, fans are treated to two new shots of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), one of her on the ground and another as she’s zooming through space with her mask and mohawk, a shot that’s not unlike the one included in the massive third act space battle in Captain Marvel. Last but not least, the final new shot is everyone’s favorite Avenger Hawkeye as he’s apparently zooming along in a spaceship at light speed.

Out of all the new shots, the one that’s most peculiar is Hawkeye in space. While the initial scene of Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and the team going to space, the Hawkeye shot would have to be later in the movie, after the group is able to track him down in a post-Infinity War world.

Still two weeks from release, Avengers: Endgame has broken all kinds of advanced ticket sale records, including Atom’s all-time pre-sale record. Latest reports suggest that the movie will tally a domestic opening weekend anywhere from $250m to $300m. Should it break $300m, it’d dwarf Avenger: Infinity War‘s opening weekend record by over $40m.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

