New Details About ‘Agents of SHIELD’s Sixth Season Revealed at WonderCon

The first episode of the new season of Agents of SHIELD was just screened at WonderCon in Anaheim, and some fans are sharing details about episode as well as the show's panel, which featured much of the series' main cast. One Twitter user, @neddamnwahs, took to social media to share some exciting news with fans, including some potential spoilers, so proceed with caution…

#AgentsOfSHIELD season six: - One year timejump

- Half the team is in space searching for Fitz. The other at home.

- SPOILER: Namedrop of a character that first appeared in Iron Man #12 — Shawn Madden @Wonder-Kahhhhhnnnn (@neddamnwahs) March 30, 2019

"#AgentsOfSHIELD season six: - One year timejump - Half the team is in space searching for Fitz. The other at home. - SPOILER: Namedrop of a character that first appeared in Iron Man #12," they wrote. "Also: Dives into the weird and cosmic stuff even more. VFX budget looks bigger," they added.

Fans of the show learned last month that the series would be taking place one year later, but the rest of the tweet has some new and exciting information. In the end of season five, we learned that Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) was going to set out to find the version of Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) who was still frozen out in space, so it's nice to know she won't be alone on the journey. Based on the new clip shared by Marvel Entertainment, it looks like May (Ming-Na Wen), Mack (Henry Simmons), and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) are still on Earth with new Coulson (Clark Gregg), which means Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Deke (Jeff ward) are probably off with Jemma.

As for the namedrop character from Iron Man #12, many fans are speculating that it's the supervillain Controller.

In addition to showing the episode, the Agents of SHIELD panel also revealed that the upcoming season will finally premiere on May 10th.

Last week, Clark Gregg teased at C2E2 that fans can expect it to be "big and loud and badass," and Elizabeth Henstridge recently told TV Line that "this season is a departure from other stuff we've done." Basically, it sounds like there is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season!

Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on Friday, May 10th.

