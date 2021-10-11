New Eternals Emojis Released

The release of Marvel’s Eternals is officially less than a month away, and with advanced tickets for the film officially going on sale on Monday morning, excitement is ramping up with regards to the upcoming blockbuster. For fans who want to talk or speculate about the saga’s ensemble of characters on social media, Twitter recently revealed an adorable way to do so, releasing a dozen different emojis attached to hashtags for each of the film’s characters. The emojis were designed by the popular brand 100% Soft, who compiled all of them in a handy tweet, which you can check out below.

The emojis cover basically everyone that’s part of the film’s main ensemble — Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Druig (Barry Koeghan), and Dane Whitman (Kit Harington).

Marvel’s Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, with a script written by Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo.

“A couple of things we learned when we met [Zhao], one, she grew up reading Manga. She grew up in Beijing, China, so sort of comic book storytelling is kind of in her blood. Two, she’s a huge MCU fan. She’s seen our movies countless times. She loves them. She loves Captain America, especially, and she sort of blew us away with her infectious energy,” Marvel producer Nate Moore explained during a visit to the film’s set. “She also comes out the Sundance Lab and it was actually the same year as Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther, and they approached storytelling in a very similar way. They’re different filmmakers in a lot of other respects, but again, in talking to her early on, we realized this was a true storyteller, a writer, director who did have a very on vision of what the movie could be. And it’s been proven true. Look, she’s been writing on the script every day. She’s great with actors. She sort of pushed us, I think, as a filmmaker to make Eternals feel aesthetically different than any other Marvel movie.”

Marvel’s Eternals is set to be released only in theaters on November 5th.