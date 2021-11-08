New Hawkeye Promo Pulls Inspiration Right From the Comics

The world premiere of Hawkeye is nearly just two weeks away, and Marvel Studios is hard at work promoting the show’s first two episodes. Monday, the House of Ideas unveiled another new promo video for the upcoming series, one that pulls heavily from the most iconic comic featuring the beloved archers. Using arrows and a significant amount of white space, the animations in the video are reminiscent of David Aja’s covers from the series he worked on with Matt Fraction.

You can see the new promo below, which uses footage we’ve seen in the show’s trailers before.

The past has caught up with him. Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial starts streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8yAyLUP6SZ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 8, 2021

Interestingly enough, Aja was just in the news last month for tweeting about Marvel Studios using his covers as a basis for the show’s promotional posters. At the time, Fraction had gone viral as fans applauded the movie studio for using “his” run as an inspiration for both the show and marketing materials. After many people pointed out Fraction and Aja were equal partners on the series, the artist revealed he’d rather get paid than get equal credit.

“Even better: Stop crediting, start paying, haha,” Aja tweeted in late October.

According to directors Bert and Bertie, they’re hoping to “break the mold” on a traditional buddy comedy with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

“[Endgame and Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran’s] got her own strong opinions on things, but instinctively, she knows what feels right for the Marvel universe as well,” Bertie, part of directing duo Bert and Bertie, told GamesRadar+. “As we’ve all been seeing with TV, it’s a bit about breaking the mold at this point, so Trinh was never about sticking to the old plan or sticking religiously to a character’s backstory.”

She added: “Hawkeye, for instance, is a little bit unlike we’ve seen him. But Jeremy was fully invested in this tone, so she’s always been about the freshness of it.”

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

