Hawkeye Artist Reacts To Marvel Studios Paying Homage To His Work In New Poster

With just one month to go until the premiere of Hawkeye on Disney+, Marvel Studios has unveiled the official poster for the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series. As fans were quick to point out, however, the poster looked like it was ripped straight from the Marvel Comics source material. More specifically, the poster looked like it could be a cover to one of the Hawkeye issues from Matt Fraction and David Aja.

In fact, the poster shares the same exact layout as the cover for Hawkeye: Little Hits, the second trade paperback collecting issues of the artist’s iconic run. Using both a purple arrow and a substantial amount of white space, there’s no denying the poster is, at minimum, paying an homage to the artist and his work. Of course, Aja says there should be more done in instances such as these.

After Nightwing artist Bruno Redondo kindly reminded a fan that more work goes into a comic than just that from the writer, since the fan credited just Fraction for the work, Aja himself got on Twitter and responded, “Even better: Stop crediting, star paying, haha.”

Even better: Stop crediting, start paying, haha. — David Aja (@davaja) October 25, 2021

Aja’s comments echo those Winter Soldier co-creator Ed Brubaker made earlier this year, where he expressed disappointment in Marvel’s treatment of writers, artists, and other creators.

“I probably will watch [the show] as some point,” Brubaker told Kevin Smith on an episode of the Fatman on Batman podcast with Marc Bernardin earlier this year. “I’m conflicted about it, because I knew going in it was work for hire, but also when I was writing it they didn’t have their own movie studio and weren’t owned by Disney, so the idea that this character would go on to be a huge franchise where kids would come trick-or-treating at my house dressed as him [seemed unlikely].”

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24th.

