Moon Knight First Look Revealed for Disney+ Day

The day we’ve been waiting for is finally here, as Disney gave fans a massive look at what they’ve got in the works over the coming years for their Disney Plus streaming service in the worlds of Disney proper, Marvel, and Star Wars. One of the more anticipated projects coming is Moon Knight, and fans were hoping to get some sort of first look, perhaps a poster of some kind, or maybe even some footage. Thankfully Marvel did give us a little something to tide us over until a larger reveal, as we got our first look at Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, and you can check out the first look in the images below.

Isaac evidently had an amazing time filming the series, and during an interview with Good Morning Arizona, he admitted he was a bit nervous about it going in.

“I gotta say, what I’m doing right now, I’m doing this show called Moon Knight,” Isaac said. “We got a month left, and I feel like, so far, that this might be the one where I was like ‘I was so nervous about it,’ but I’ve just been having such a blast.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn’t his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren’t comfortable going.

