Moon Knight Star Ethan Hawke Teases His Top Secret Role Isn't a Well-Known Character

Despite standard Marvel Studios secrecy, Ethan Hawke has been more willing than most to open up on his involvement in Disney+'s upcoming Moon Knight series. While the actor isn't potentially spoiling things on the level of a Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland, he has been candid in the past about what's drawn him to the project. In a new interview in support of a different project, Hawke seemingly started to tease his role before pulling back and reminding the interviewer he was under "10,000 NDAs."

Speaking with TheWrap, Hawke mentioned he particularly enjoys filming Moon Knight because his character doesn't have "a lot of baggage" like Spider-Man, Batman, or some other long-standing character. The interviewer then pointed out the fact that must mean Hawke is playing someone fans don't know much about.

"Yeah, its...," Hawke said before remembering not to let too much slip. "I've signed about 10,000 NDAs and they give me a hard time anytime I say anything about it. They’re very secretive about it. They like to create a lot of anticipation. But I understand why people love working for them. They’re extremely active, friendly. They do good world-building and create space for actors. If you want to play, they want you to play."

Earlier in the same interview, Hawke praised the performance of Oscar Isaac.

"If you play Spider-Man or Batman, they’ve got so much baggage and the audience have such expectations. It’s like playing Hamlet — you can’t play it in a vacuum. You’re playing it in relationship to the other Hamlets," the actor added. "Whereas with Moon Knight, people don’t know much about it. It doesn’t have a lot of baggage. Oscar (Isaac) is giving an absolutely phenomenal performance, and it feels exciting to be a part of it with him."

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

