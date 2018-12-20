‘The New Mutants’ Still on Track to Open in August

One of the superhero movies that fans are most curious about is The New Mutants, whose first trailer debuted over a year ago and has had multiple delayed release dates. According to a recent press release by 20th Century Fox [H/T CosmicBook News], the film is still on track to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.

This press release isn’t chiseled into stone and does include the disclaimer “at this time, subject to updates,” but with the number of delays and reshoots the film has endured, any day that goes by where it isn’t pushed back is a promising one. This news feels especially surprising given that Disney is in the process of acquiring 20th Century Fox, which could complicate the trajectory of The New Mutants.

While a film getting reshoots can sometimes be troublesome, the implication being that there was a problem with the creative leadership on the project initially, star Anya Taylor-Joy previously expressed how excited she is by the changes being made to the film.

“I think we’re making the movie that we set out to make, in the beginning,” Taylor-Joy shared with Collider. “That’s what we’re going to end up delivering to people. It feels like the movie we all signed up to do, which is good.”

The film was originally slated to come out earlier this year, with its first trailer, which debuted last fall, confirming that the film would land in theaters on April 13th. As compared to other X-Men films that have been released, New Mutants was meant to be more horrifying in tone than its counterparts.

Understandably, fans are desperate to see the film, though Taylor-Joy assured that, when the film does finally come out, it will be the best version of the narrative it can be.

“It’s crazy exciting! I love my character. I have such a connection to Illyana. I absolutely adore her, and getting to play her is super fun because she’s sassy and Russian and a little bit psycho. She’s just so much fun to play,” the actress detailed. “And I don’t find [the delay] frustrating because when the film comes out, we want it to be something that will make the fans truly happy. Taking the time to do it, whilst people might find it a little bit frustrating to wait for it, when we deliver it, it’s going to be fantastic. That’s the most important thing. And getting the opportunity to play the character again is just great.”

Cross your fingers and hope that The New Mutants will really hit theaters on August 2, 2019.

Do you think the film will potentially suffer any more delays? Let us know in the comments below!