New Spider-Man Costume In MCU Possibly Revealed In Disneyland Promo

It seems Spider-Man could be getting another new look by the time Avengers: Infinity War is over.

The character will debut a brand new costume based on the Iron Spider design from the comics in Infinity War, but it seems he could be in for another new suit sooner than later. Marvel released new concept art from their superhero-themed Disland Resort, and in the art, Spider-Man isn’t wearing the Iron Spider suit, but the suit is a little different from his Homecoming suit (via Reddit).

The costume looks much closer to the iconic suit he has in the comics. The Spider-symbol is bigger, more in line with modern designs, and gets rid of the smaller one from Homecoming. There also doesn’t appear to be any black portions of the suit, which the Civil War suit and the Homecoming suit both had.

Typically you might think this is just a general design for the character since it is a theme park. The thing is that all of the other heroes featured in the concept art, which includes heroes like Black Panther, Gamora, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, Iron Man, Thor, and more, are all shown in costumes that closely resemble their movie suits.

If that’s the case, expect Spider-Man to come out of Infinity War with a more classic costume, which he’ll probably wear for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.

You can check out the new image above.

The new Marvel experiences will be found at the Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland, and will feature more than just the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout experience. Other experiences will include an Iron Man and Avengers based ride, as well as a live-action production called Marvel Summer of Super Heroes. An Ant-Man and The Wasp ride will also find a home at Hong Kong Disneyland.

As for Spider-Man, he’ll net show up in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on April 27.