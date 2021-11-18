Newest Marvel TV Series Arrives on Hulu

Previously announced as being in the works with an ambitious slate of C-list Marvel characters getting their own cartoons, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey is now streaming all ten episodes on Hulu. Voice actor Fred Tatasciore lends his talents to the titular simian killer, with the rest of the voice cast also including Ted Lasso himself Jason Sudeikis along with George Takei and Olivia Munn. Hit-Monkey joins Marvel’s MODOK as the other animated show from the House of Ideas on the streaming service, but unlike that series which was stop-motion, Hit-Monkey takes on more of an anime-style look. The road to getting Hit-Monkey made has actually been a long one for creators series creators Will Speck and Josh Gordon who revealed to us they’ve been pitching it for a decade.

“We have been obsessed with Hit-Monkey for about 10 years and actually pitched it to Marvel repeatedly,” Gordon revealed to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “Every meeting we would have up there, we’d be like ‘You guys should make Hit-Monkey. That’s the coolest,’ to the point where they were like, ‘Yeah, I know. We get it. You like Hit-Monkey.’ And actually, they were like, ‘You’re not the first directors to actually pitch Hit-Monkey.’ It’s got a bit of a cult following.”

He continued, “The next day, we had a meeting with the film division and with the TV division, and the TV division bit, and they went, ‘Yeah, we actually have a place to use this. We want to do it as an animated show,’ which made a lot of sense to us. Because the production of it, like shooting it in Tokyo and the level of live-action sort of funds and resources it would’ve taken to really pull it off were pretty substantial. So suddenly we’re like, ‘Oh, wow, let’s do it as a really cinematic kind of cool animated version of it,’ and it all just came together really quickly.”

The Hit-Monkey series will also feature many other Marvel characters as well including Fat Cobra, Lady Bullseye, Ogun and Silver Samurai. There was one character they attempted to grab but were given a firm, “You can’t have that” by Marvel Studios.

“Bullseye was in the original issues of Hit-Monkey and that was who we originally thought we would use but for various reasons, we couldn’t,” the duo told Murphy’s Multiverse.”But Marvel offered us Lady Bullseye instead and we thought, ‘Wow. That’s so much more interesting since she’s a character we haven’t seen much of yet.’ We were thrilled that we got that pivot.”

Hit-Monkey is now streaming on Hulu. Considering how much of the larger Marvel TV animation plans were scrapepd not long after being announced it’s unclear if the show will ever get to continue.