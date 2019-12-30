Next Spider-Man Movie To Film This Summer

Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, young actor Tom Holland has been in demand for a number of other roles across Hollywood. The trouble of course is that due to his extensive contract with Sony and Marvel, his schedule is pretty well spoken for for the foreseeable future. Word came down today that because of Holland’s schedule that the studio might have to delay their long in-development Uncharted movie, and it’s all thanks to the third Spider-Man movie. Previously set for a July 2021 release date, production on that film is set to begin in the summer of 2020, meaning the Uncharted movie will likely lose its December 2020 release date and director.

Deadline brought news of the production start date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, which is in-keeping with the previous two Spider-Man movies that starred Holland. Production on Spider-Man: Homecoming began in June of 2016 ahead of its July 2017 premiere date, with Spider-Man: Far From Home getting ahead of cameras in July of 2018 before its July 2019 debut in theaters. Holland previously teased what was in store for the third film earlier this year, saying that the Spider-Man movies have all mirrored his life in surprising ways.

“It’s interesting, in the third film… I don’t want to talk too much about what it will be about,” Holland said at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia. “There’s another deep connection to the next one for me which will be really cool to bring to life.”

Holland went on to tease that the the creative team has already pitched Spider-Man 3 to Sony earlier this year, saying only this next film will be “something very special” and “something very different.” He also teased a third Spider-Man that promises to be “bigger and better” than past installments.

Marvel President Kevin Feige previously said the film was intended to be Peter-focused and Peter-based, fully moving Spider-Man out of the shadow of Iron Man and the Avengers.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said earlier this year. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

As a reminder of where the next movie is headed, Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) appeared at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home with an exclusive video sent out by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). The video revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity to the public, a twist fans assume will be followed up on in the third MCU Spider-Man movie. Other than that, there is relatively little known about the upcoming sequel.

The untitled third Spider-Man movie is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021. In Marvel’s big screen entries in Phase Four the film will arrive between Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021 and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.