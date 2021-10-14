Oscar Isaac Says Moon Knight Is the Biggest Challenge of His Career, and He Loves It

The upcoming Moon Knight series on Disney+ has the potential to be one of the most unique things produced by Marvel Studios to-date, diving into the minds of one of the darker characters in the history of Marvel Comics. The series is also providing a different kind of challenge to its star, Oscar Isaac, who is no stranger to major franchise fare. After working on multiple Star Wars films and playing the villain in an X-Men movie, Isaac is calling Moon Knight the most challenging job of his career.

Isaac appeared on a recent episode of Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast to talk about his work on projects like The Card Counter, Scenes From a Marriage, and Dune. When the subject of Moon Knight was brought up, Isaac opened up about how grueling the workload was at times and how much he loved putting the work in.

“Speaking with Kevin [Feige], I told him I’m going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don’t like them, that’s fair,” Isaac said. “And immediately, we saw it all. I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

Moon Knight was filmed in Budapest, Hungary this year, and the little fans have seen of Isaac’s preparation for the production back up his claims that the process hasn’t been an easy one. A video of Isaac working on his action choreography went viral, showing off just how intense some of the scenes in the show will be.

Ethan Hawke co-stars in Moon Knight alongside Isaac, though his role hasn’t been revealed just yet. Earlier this year, Hawke explained that the lack of on-screen baggage for these characters over the years have given the cast and crew a lot of freedom.

“I’m really fortunate because we’re dealing with a story that doesn’t have a lot of ancillary baggage,” Hawke told The Wrap. “If you play Spider-Man or Batman, they’ve got so much baggage and the audience have such expectations. It’s like playing Hamlet – you can’t play it in a vacuum. You’re playing it in relationship to the other Hamlets. Whereas with Moon Knight, people don’t know much about it. It doesn’t have a lot of baggage. Oscar (Isaac) is giving an absolutely phenomenal performance, and it feels exciting to be a part of it with him.”

