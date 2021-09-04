Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke Praises Oscar Isaac as "Absolutely Phenomenal" in Marvel Series

✖

For the upcoming Moon Knight TV series, Marvel Studios is bringing not only a very exciting character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also a fan favorite actor in the lead role. Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star Oscar Isaac will play his second Marvel comics character (having tragically been wasted as En Sabah Nur in X-Men: Apocalypse) and according to one of his co-stars fans will have a lot to look forward to. Speaking in a new interview, actor Ethan Hawke, whose role in the series remains unknown, had nothing but high praise for Isaac's work in the Disney+ streaming series.

"I’m really fortunate because we’re dealing with a story that doesn’t have a lot of ancillary baggage," Hawke told TheWrap. "If you play Spider-Man or Batman, they’ve got so much baggage and the audience have such expectations. It’s like playing Hamlet — you can’t play it in a vacuum. You’re playing it in relationship to the other Hamlets. Whereas with Moon Knight, people don’t know much about it. It doesn’t have a lot of baggage. Oscar (Isaac) is giving an absolutely phenomenal performance, and it feels exciting to be a part of it with him."

For those perhaps not familiar with Moon Knight he's a character that definitely requires a lot from whoever might play him. Beyond the physical requirements of playing a superhero that finds himself fighting bad guys hand-to-hand, Moon Knight also has Dissociative identity disorder and has multiple personalities, all of whom have their own names and distinct interests. To sum it up, Isaac has a lot to juggle for the role.

One thing Hawke could share, and did previously, is that Oscar Isaac is the entire reason he was cast in the show anyway.

I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” he revealed on Late Night with Seth Myers. “I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.’ I was like ‘Hey, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ I was like, yeah. So, it happened the right way, you know?”

Moon Knight will debut exclusively on Disney+ but a premiere date has not been set. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

