Oscars: Watch Stan Lee in Best Cameo Video

Other than being an iconic comics creator, the late Stan Lee spent a chunk of his career being known for making cameos in various films. Back in 2013, the creator took part in some humorous videos, campaigning to win an Oscar for Best Cameo. Now that the 91st Academy Awards are upon us, we believe the Oscars should award Lee with a posthumous Best Cameo award.

In the above video from Marvelous TV, a YouTube channel “for all things related to the hero lifestyle and enthusiast culture,” Lee hilariously thanks the Academy for the faux nomination.

“I want to congratulate the Academy for finally coming to its senses and recognizing the importance of cameos and for finally having a Best Cameo award this year. I am thrilled and excited to be one of the nominees,” he said.

A couple days later, Lee was a part of a follow up video that showed him having fake cameos in some of the top Oscar nominees that year, which included Les Misérables, Life of Pi, and Zero Dark Thirty. In a comedic turn of events, Lee loses the award to someone who played a fake Stan Lee.

Lee has made appearance in everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Fox and Sony Marvel films to movies that have absolutely nothing to do with comics. Since his passing, we’ve already seen a touching voice cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in which Lee presents our main hero, Miles Morales, with his very own Spider-Man costume.

We expect to see Lee next in Captain Marvel, which will be his first official live-action MCU cameo since his passing. The film’s directors recently discussed Lee’s appearance in the film, saying how “cool” it was to have him on set.

There’s no one in history to have quite the cameo résumé as Lee, so we implore the Oscars to consider giving the creator the honorary award. There’s still a couple hours before the ceremony, after all!

While the Best Cameo Oscar is just a silly dream, we can expect to hear some mention of Lee at the ceremony tonight. He will likely be included in the In Memoriam segment and three films that have an official Lee cameo are up for awards.

Black Panther is nominated for seven Oscars, which include Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing. Avengers: Infinity War is up for Best Visual Effects, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is up for Best Animated Feature. We hope if/when any of these films win tonight, they’ll give their characters’ creator a special shout-out.

The Oscars air tonight at 8pm EST on ABC.

