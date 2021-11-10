Pip the Troll Creator Hopes to See Character in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

As it turns out, we’re not the only ones hoping to see Pip the Troll in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While speaking with the legendary Jim Starlin, the Pip creator tells us he also thinks the character will inevitably be involved with the band of misfits before too long, especially now that Adam Warlock is joining the mix.

“There’s no telling with the movies and anything I say is just speculation,” Starlin tells us. “I assume that there’s maybe some kind of link up with Guardians 3, because it seems like Warlock’s going to be in there, seeing that they made a big thing about casting an actor on it.”

The iconic Marvel creator speculates Guardians 3 will further flesh out the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just like Captain Marvel and Eternals before it and that’s where Pip can come into play.

“I imagine they’re going to expand out on the galaxy, on the Marvel universe galaxies, and introducing a whole bunch of new characters,” Starlin adds. “They’ve got a slew of space characters that they haven’t used yet. The Guardians, that franchise closes down with the third episode. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of those characters moving off along with the Marvel universe onto other movies. So, but like I said, I’m part of the audience. I’m just sitting here taking my best guess.”

When it comes to Warlock, Starlin thinks James Gunn and company will probably start off with a character on the villiainous side of things.

“It always depends on the story, how you present him, what he’s going to be doing, where he’s going,” he says of Warlock. “It’s all going to come down to what the story is that they want to tell, and he will be adapted toward that. It sounds like they’re going to start off with him as more like the Magus, or probably a villainous-type of character.”

Eternals is now in theaters while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available for Disney+ subscribers to stream on November 12th.

