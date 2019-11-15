Dolph Lundgren Revisits The Punisher in New Photoshoot

Dolph Lindgren has covered a lot of ground over the course of his career. This week he joined the Launchpad podcast and took some time to pose as The Punisher in some fun social media posts. As fans will note, he played Frank Castle in the 1989 film, and revisiting the role is just a whole lot of fun. The imagery is pretty spectacular and the highlight would definitely be the version of Amazing Spider-Man 129’s cover with the Rocketeers. The framing is pretty great and pays homage to an iconic cover. Now, people might be happy to see a legend doing so well, but also saddened because the future of The Punisher is in limbo after the Netflix Marvel shows all got the ax over the last year. The future is still very uncertain as it pertains to the Defenders characters. Due to rights concerns, it will be a little while until Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist can make an appearance. Also, go ahead and throw The Punisher in there as well. Fans just want to get some closure after seeing a show they really enjoyed shuttered.

The Punisher star Jon Bernthal isn’t planning on giving up on Frank Castle. The actor said he doesn’t have “any desire” to move off of military man-turned-armed vigilante despite Netflix’s cancellation of the Marvel series. The streaming giant benched Bernthal’s Punisher, but if Marvel comes calling, he’s totally down for a return.

“I love Frank, too,” Bernthal said. “I really don’t have any desire to move off of him.” When questioned about online rumblings that Bernthal might go over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe under Feige’s leadership, Bernthal laughed, “I mean, you know I can’t talk about that.”

“And like, by the way, honestly, y’all will know before me. They don’t tell me sh-t,” he continued. “It’s all about Frank. He needs to be portrayed in a very certain way, in my opinion, and he means so much to so many people in the comic book community, and the law enforcement community, and the military community. In my opinion, you don’t just do a Punisher, you don’t just do a Frank Castle thing, you know? You gotta do it right, and you gotta respect what he stands for, what he’s all about. To me, if that works out, then I’ll jump in with everything I have. And if not, I’m not gonna.”

