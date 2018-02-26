‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Casts ‘Supergirl’s Maggie Sawyer and Two Others

Some fresh faces are making their way to The Punisher ahead of Season 2!

According to a new report from Deadline, Netflix has added three actors in series regular roles for the second season of the Marvel series. Chief among them Floriana Lima, who’s best known among comic fans for her role as Maggie Sawyer in The CW’s Supergirl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lima’s Maggie become a beloved character on the series for her relationship with Alex Danvers, played by Chyler Leigh. The actress appeared on the series for 25 episodes, until Maggie and Alex broke up and she made her exit.

Moving from DC to Marvel, Lima will portray Krista Dumont, who is described as “a smart, compassionate, and driven psychotherapist for military veterans.” The first season of The Punisher dealt heavily with the issues of PTSD, and the addition of this role hints that the second installment will deliver the same.

Netflix also cast Josh Steward and Giorgia Whigham in major roles in Season 2.

Stewart, known for his work in Shooter, Interstellar, and Insidious: The Last Key, will be playing John Pilgrim. The report describes Pilgrim as “a man whose calm exterior belies a ruthless interior. Despite having left behind a life of violence, circumstances will force him to use his old skills and bring him into Frank’s world.” There has been no indication as to whether or not Pilgrim will be an ally to Frank, or if their situations will pit the two against one another.

Whigham will be playing Amy Bendix, a street-smart young woman with a mysterious past. The actress has a large role in the upcoming third season of MTV’s Scream, and has previously appeared on shows like Chance, 13 Reasons Why, and Shameless.

“Josh, Floriana and Giorgia are all remarkable talents and we can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them in the second season of Marvel’s The Punisher,” said Punisher executive producer Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television.

“We are incredibly excited to have Josh, Floriana and Giorgia joining the cast of Marvel’s The Punisher and seeing them bring their talents to the next chapter in the Frank Castle story,” added showrunner Scott Buck.

In addition to these three new faces, The Punisher Season 2 will see the return of Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, and Jason R. Moore.

While the show has been renewed for a second season, the premiere date has not been set at this time.

Are you excited for these new additions to The Punisher? Let us know in the comments below!