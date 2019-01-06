Robert Downey Jr. Teased ‘Endgame’ Before ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

Long before Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange told Tony Stark (Robert Downery Jr.) that they were “in the endgame now,” Stark said something similar in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In fact, Downey first mentioned the now-infamous word in a press junket prior to the debut of Age of Ultron.

In an interview on the press tour for the Joss Whedon-helmed film, Downey Jr. was describing what Stark would find himself doing in the second Avengers movie. The interview has begun circulating online again thanks to a tweet by Twitter user @ImAFilmEditor.

Before ‘@Avengers 2′ release, “Endgame” was still in everyone’s consciousness. It’s a term used by @RobertDowneyJr to express that Ultron would be the key to give the #Avengers a chance to live normal lives. Is the teams’ purpose in defeating Thanos the same key? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/340SoQtwJU — Vahn (@ImAFilmEditor) January 4, 2019

“He’s working on a system,” Downey said. “That will make it so the Avengers really won’t have to do what they’ve been doing all along which, purportedly should be the endgame.”

Coincidentally enough, Downey’s line in the interview nearly matches what his character says in the movie. In case you can’t remember when the line was said, it comes as the Avengers argue whether or not to move forward with Stark’s Ultron initiative.

“A hostile alien army came charging through a hole in space,” Stark said in the midst of the argument. “We’re standing three hundred feet below it. We’re the Avengers. We can bust arms dealers all the live long day but that, up there, that’s the endgame.”

At one point, Endgame was such an anticipated title, the Russo Brothers flat-out denied that it’d end up being the final name for the movie.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

What do you hope to see in Avengers: Endgame? Do you think any of the Avengers will be unable to make it out alive?

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.